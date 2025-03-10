Reopening ceremony for Leo Cancellare Memorial Pool in West El Paso

By Eleany Arrieta

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso is hosting a grand reopening for the Leo Cancellare Memorial Pool today.

The pool received approximately $2.7 million in improvements that includes the refurbishment of the pool, major michanical components, electrical systems and the reconstruction of the locker rooms.

Leo Cancellare Memorial Pool is located near Westside Natatorium.

The Leo Cancellare pool provides swimmers to prepare for competitive events as well as the community to participate in lap swimming throughout the year.

The celebration following the ceremony will include a water aerobics demonstration, free recreational swimming from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., a meet-and-greet with Gus and Goldie, and refreshments.