Animal Services microchipping event

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Animal Services is hosting a free microchipping event.

The event will happen from 3:00 to 6:30 PM on Saturday, March 15, 2025 at Mutts Canine Cantina, located at 460 Vin Rambla Drive in West El Paso.

Additional events will also be hosted at the following times and locations.

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 22nd

WHERE: Head Start Center, 11670 Chito Samaniego Dr.

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 27th

WHERE: PetSmart at the Fountains, 8889 Gateway Blvd. W



WHEN: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. March 29th

WHERE: Fox Plaza, 5559 Alameda Ave.

"Microchips will be available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last," an El Paso Animal Services spokesperson explained. "These events are open to the public with no limit on the number of pets per household. For eligibility, pets should be at least six weeks old, dogs must be on a leash, and cats must be securely placed in carriers."