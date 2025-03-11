New EP311 website

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso launched a "new and improved" EP311 website today.

The newly improved website aims to better user experiences when requesting services, connecting with local government, and reporting concerns.

Residents can report potholes, missed trash collection, graffiti, and more on the portal. Progress on requests can be tracked in real time, the city says.

"The revamp of the EP311 site has been in development for the past eight months, with City staff working diligently to create an efficient and responsive platform for residents. Designed with accessibility in mind, the site ensures that more users can easily navigate and benefit from its features," a city spokesperson explained.

If you have used the old app, you will need to delete that one and get the new one, the city says.

“The new EP311 site is another step forward in our commitment to making City services more accessible, responsive, and efficient for our community,” said Deputy City Manager Araceli Guerra. “We want to ensure that residents have a simple and effective way to communicate with the City and get the assistance they need.”

The El Paso 311 Contact Center handles all non-emergency issues brought up by citizens. There is also a phone line that can be reached by dialing 311.