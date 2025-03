EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Grayce Property Consultants CEO Sarah Dominguez confirmed to ABC-7 the sale of the building located at 301 E San Antonio Ave, El Paso, TX 79901.

The building is the former home of a Fallas Paredes location in Downtown El Paso, just south of San Jacinto Plaza.

Dominguez confirmed the sale and said that more information will be released a new conference early next week.