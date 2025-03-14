New DEA EP Special Agent in Charge

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- For the first time in its history, officials say an El Pasoan will lead the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA)'s El Paso Division. Del Valle High School and UTEP graduate Omar Arellano will serve as the division's new Special Agent in Charge (SAC).

The El Paso Division covers 17 counties in western Texas and the state of New Mexico.

Arellano started with the DEA in El Paso in 2003. He has served in Mexico City, Ciudad Juarez, Dallas, and Bogota over his 22-year career.

"Prior to becoming the El Paso Division SAC, he served as the Chief of Foreign Operations," a DEA El Paso Division spokesperson explained. "In that role, he was DEA’s expert on foreign drug issues and operations around the world and oversaw DEA’s global drug enforcement efforts in 91 foreign offices located in 68 countries. Joint investigations initiated by Arellano with host nation officials and other U.S. government agencies have resulted in the arrests of several leaders of Mexican and Colombian cartels."

Arellano also holds a Bachelor of Arts in Science from UTEP. He previously was a member of the Financial Investigations Section at DEA Headquarters and helped manage investigations into international money laundering schemes.

“It is a great honor to come home and lead one of the great divisions of the DEA,” Arellano said. “The men and women who work in this region are excellent, and I look forward to working with them again in this new role.”