Chance to win $1 million with perfect March Madness bracket

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso personal injury law firm Mendez Isaac Joudi Law Firm is hosing its Second Annual March Madness bracket. The person with a perfect bracket will have the chance to win $1 million. There is no fee to enter your bracket.

Texas and New Mexico residents 18 and older are eligible to enter. Registration closes at 10 AM Thursday, March 20, 2025.

"The traditional bracket consists of 64 college teams from across the United States where the winner of each game advances to the next round until only two teams are left in the championship game set for April 7th in San Antonio, TX," a spokesperson for the law firm explained.

The law firm is also offering other prizes, including $25,000 for picking 60 of the 63 correct, $1,500 for the most points, a 65-inch TV for the second most points, VIP tickets to the Sal y Limon Festival Festival for the third most points, $50 gift card and RTIC tumbler for the 100th and 200th places, and four tickets to an El Paso Chihuahuas home game for the last place person.