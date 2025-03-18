Skip to Content
El Paso

City Council creates travel fund

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today El Paso City Council voted to pass an item that will create a travel fund for city representatives.

"As we were going to El Paso days in Austin, and we've kind of seen what has happened at the federal level, at the state level, I think it's really important that we are part of that conversation."

This measure will allow city reps to travel to places such as Washington, D.C. and Austin to advocate for the city. 

Representatives will not need to use their discretionary fund money.

City Manager Dionne Mack has also been requested to prepare a presentation on establishing a travel fund within the next 30 days.

 the measure passed 5 to 2, with Representatives Limon and Canales voting against it.

Rep. Art Fierro did not vote after walking out during public comment.

