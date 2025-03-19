Skip to Content
El Paso

Community invited to Grocery Pick-Up event

KVIA
By
Published 4:21 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Community College and El Pasoans Fighting Hunger will host it's fifth Grocery Pick-Up event on Wednesday March 19th.

The event, which is open to the public, begins at 9 a.m. and will last until supplies are gone.

The grocery pick up event will take place at EPCC's Valle Verde campus at the Building C cafeteria courtyard.

 The campus is located at 919 hunter Dr. near the Hawkins and North Loop intersection.

The Grocery Pick-Up events are made possible by a partnership between El Pasoans Fighting Hunger, EPCC Campus Life and the EPCC Student Government Association.

Isabel Garcia

