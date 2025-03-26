Deputies charge man with ID fraud
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Sheriff deputies arrested Richard Allen Jenkins, 42, and charged him with Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information (50 or more counts), Theft of Mail, and Forgery of a Financial Instrument.
They arrested him yesterday after a traffic stop on the 12800 block of Thackery. Deputies reported finding the following items in Jenkin's possession:
- 39 Forged Driver’s Licenses
- 16 Blank, Print-Ready ID Cards
- 4 Social Security Cards
- 10 W-2 Forms
- 4 1099-NEC Forms
- 2 1095-C Employer Health Insurance Forms
- 2 1098-T Forms
- 1 1099-R Form
- 18 Forged Checks
- 25 Check Copies
- 12 Blank Check Backgrounds
- 1 Blank Checkbook
- 1 Signature Stamp
- 1 Bill of Sale Valued at $69,900
- 1 Laptop with Forging Software
- 1 Printer for IDs and Forged Checks
- 5 USB Drives
- 2 Cellphones
- 8 Credit Cards
- 4 Debit Cards
- 10 Pieces of Mail Belonging to Other Individuals
- 12 Sets of Stolen Account/Social Security Numbers
- 22 Mail Padlock Shims
- 47 Mail and Skeleton Keys
- 1 USPS Mailbox
- 2 Fraudulent U.S. Passports (One Underage, One Deceased)