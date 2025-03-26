Skip to Content
El Paso

Deputies charge man with ID fraud

KVIA
By
Published 4:46 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Sheriff deputies arrested Richard Allen Jenkins, 42, and charged him with Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information (50 or more counts), Theft of Mail, and Forgery of a Financial Instrument.

They arrested him yesterday after a traffic stop on the 12800 block of Thackery. Deputies reported finding the following items in Jenkin's possession:

  • 39 Forged Driver’s Licenses
  • 16 Blank, Print-Ready ID Cards
  • 4 Social Security Cards
  • 10 W-2 Forms
  • 4 1099-NEC Forms
  • 2 1095-C Employer Health Insurance Forms
  • 2 1098-T Forms
  • 1 1099-R Form
  • 18 Forged Checks
  • 25 Check Copies
  • 12 Blank Check Backgrounds
  • 1 Blank Checkbook
  • 1 Signature Stamp
  • 1 Bill of Sale Valued at $69,900
  • 1 Laptop with Forging Software
  • 1 Printer for IDs and Forged Checks
  • 5 USB Drives
  • 2 Cellphones
  • 8 Credit Cards
  • 4 Debit Cards
  • 10 Pieces of Mail Belonging to Other Individuals
  • 12 Sets of Stolen Account/Social Security Numbers
  • 22 Mail Padlock Shims
  • 47 Mail and Skeleton Keys
  • 1 USPS Mailbox
  • 2 Fraudulent U.S. Passports (One Underage, One Deceased)
Article Topic Follows: El Paso

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content