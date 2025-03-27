ABC-7 speaks to family of Phoebe Copas

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Two families are hurting, after the death of Phoebe Copas, the woman accused of shooting an El Paso Uber driver. Both families expressed to ABC-7 that the truth about their relatives will never be known to the public.

Frank Tooley cousin and pastor to Copas says he was shocked when he learned she died, especially because he had talk to her just the night before.

"She had anxieties, very high anxieties about coming to El Paso, Due to the stress, because they maliciously attacked her, you know, all over Facebook. Anytime one of us would put up a post, it's like they would just garbage to post, how bad she was And of course, none of them knew her," Tooley said.

Copas was accused of shooting 52-year-old Daniel Piedra Garcia during an Uber ride on June 6, 2023. Copas, who is a Kentucky native says she acted in self-defense because she believed she was being kidnapped.

Copas was due to appear in court on Tuesday. Matthew James Kozik, defense attorney for Copas tells ABC-7 that he was told Copas died. The cause of death has not been released yet.

Copas is survived by her daughter, mother and step father. Tooley says as for their family they will remember Copas as a smart woman who was the life of the party and always willing to help.

Tooley adds, "a lot of the times we judge a book by the cover, and sometimes we judge people without truly knowing. And in the end, God is the judge of all things and we can bring more love into this area."