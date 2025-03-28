El Paso Electric proposed rate hike community meetings planned

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Electric will hold 6 community meetings to discuss the proposed $93 million rate increase.

Customers could see their bill increase by roughly $22.39 a month.

El Paso city council has asked the utility to host several community meetings to inform residents about the proposal.

There will be 6 chances to meet with El Paso Electric.

Below are the scheduled meetings:

· Monday, April 7, 2025 at 5:00 PM - Don Haskins Recreation Center, 7400 High Ridge Dr.

· Wednesday, April 9, 2025 at 5:00 PM - Northeast Regional Command Center, 9600 Dyer St.

· Thursday, April 10, 2025 at 5:00 PM - Chamizal Community Center, 2119 Cypress Ave.

· Monday, April 14, 2025 at 5:00 PM - Michelle T. Adjemian Recreation Center, 9031 Viscount Blvd.

· Wednesday, April 16, 2025 at 5:00 PM - The Beast Urban Park, 13501 Jason Crandall Dr.

· Thursday, April 24, 2025 at 5:00 PM - Pavo Real Recreation Center, 9301 Alameda Ave.