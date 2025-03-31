Segundo Barrio students march for César Chávez Day

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Students from La Fe Preparatory School marched throughout the school's neighborhood to honor the life and legacy of César E. Chávez.

Nearly 200 Pre-K through 5th-grade students and their teachers joined together to walk in Chávez’s footsteps, advocating for their community’s rights.

“Our students may be little children, but at their tender age they are already beginning to understand that their community must unite and demand their rights to a good education, a dignified home, to fair wages in a safe workplace, and to quality, affordable health care,” Salvador Balcorta, Centro de Salud Familiar La Fe CEO said.

Educators at LFPS have been teaching students about activists like Chávez and Dolores Huerta, co-founder of the United Farm Workers.

“César would have been proud to see these little ones becoming tomorrow’s leaders. They are being taught and raised to be confident, educated, and proud voices for their community. Teaching our youth what it means to be true activists and informed voters is everyone’s responsibility,” Balcorta added.