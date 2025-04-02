Skip to Content
El Paso

El Pasoan Sandra Suetos reported missing

Published 5:14 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Sheriff deputies are looking for missing woman Sandra Diane Suetos, 47.

Suetos was last seen on April 1, 2025 at about 11:59 PM. The Sheriff's Office did not specify where Suetos was last seen.

Officials describe Suetos as a 5'8" tall, 130 pound, White female with shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes. Officials say Suetos was last seen wearing a gray sweater, black shirt, blue jean shorts, blue shoes, and corrective lenses.

Anyone who sees Suetos or knows where she is now is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at (915)-546-2280.

