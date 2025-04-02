Medical companies reach settlements after improper billing allegations

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Desert Imaging Services, L.P., In Tandem Solutions Group, LLC, and Leroy Candelaria are set to pay the U.S. $693,913 over allegations of improper billing for medical services. That is according to a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas.

Also, Donald Burris and Vox Intus, LLC agreed to forfeit $325,000; and East El Paso Physician’s Medical Center, LLC, doing business as Foundation Surgical Hospital of El Paso, agreed to entry of a consent judgment of $2,081,739, according to federal prosecutors.

The U.S. claims that the parties involved got an "illegal kickback" and engaged in a pass-through billing scheme.

Federal prosecutors allege that Desert Imaging used Foundation Surgical Hospital's National Provider Identifier (NPI) to submit claims for medical imaging services.

"Although the patients who received these services had no connection with the hospital, billing the claims as hospital outpatient services allowed Desert Imaging to obtain a higher rate of reimbursement from Federal healthcare programs," prosecutors explained. "In exchange for letting Desert Imaging use its NPI, Foundation Surgical Hospital retained 17% of payments on the claims."