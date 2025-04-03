Billionaire Paul Foster’s net worth doubles in one year

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso billionaire Paul Foster's net worth has doubled over the last year, according to Forbes' list of the richest people in the year.

Forbes reports that in March 2024, Foster's estimated net worth sat at $1.6 billion. Today, his estimated net worth is around $3.2 billion.

Foster founded Western Refining, which eventually sold to Marathon Petroleum in 2018 in a multi-billion dollar deal.

Foster is also involved in multiple other business endeavors, including as CEO of Franklin Mountain Investments, LLC and co-owner of MountainStar Sports Group, which owns the El Paso Chihuahuas baseball team, the FC Juárez Bravos soccer club, and the El Paso Locomotive soccer team. Foster is also involved in real estate, development, and philanthropy.