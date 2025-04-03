El Pasoan gets 25-year sentence for bar parking lot shoot-out

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Pasoan Daniel Torres, 42, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon in connection with a shoot-out in a bar parking lot in October 2021.

Police officers at the scene of the shooting in October 2021 (KVIA)

Torres pleaded guilty last week and received a 25-year prison sentence. A spokesperson for the El Paso District Attorney's Office explained that as part of his plea, Torres waived his appellate rights.

Daniel Torres (EPPD)

The shooting happened in the parking lot of Cazadores Cantina, located on the 3500 block of Durazno Avenue in South-Central El Paso, on October 15, 2021.

Police block off the parking lot of Cazadores Cantina in October 2021 (KVIA)

Investigators say Torrez shot and killed Alfredo Morales, 28. They explain that Morales had taken out a handgun and shot another bar customer during an argument right before he was shot by Torres. Investigators say that Torres then ran away. Because Torres had two prior felony theft convictions, he received an additional charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, in addition to the manslaughter charge.