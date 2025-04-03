Nursing student gets full ride from GECU Foundation

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A student at the Hunt School of Nursing at Texas Tech Health El Paso received the first ever full-tuition scholarship from the GECU Foundation.

Zahira Lozano was surprised as the recipient at a luncheon earlier today.

Her journey into nursing hits home -- after her mother was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease.

This scholarship is part of a $100,000 donation aimed to support nursing education and address the critical nursing shortage in our area.