El Paso

El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce settles with DOJ

By
Published 6:30 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce released a statement addressing a legal matter that involved the Department of Justice.

They said over the past two years, the DOJ conducted an investigation related to a grant application in 2018-2019.

The DOJ and the Chamber reached a small settlement to resolve the matter, officials say.

The settlement included the DOJ's acknowledgment that the chamber denied any wrongdoing in the matter.

ABC-7 reached out to both the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the DOJ for further comment.

Emma Hoggard

