El Paso car dealer, mechanic adjust to Trump’s auto tariffs

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- President Donald Trump's 25% tariffs on new passenger vehicles and certain automotive parts have Borderland mechanics and car dealers adjusting the way they do business.

"Our labor rates won't change at all. It's just going to be the price of the parts," Tracy Tracy Heal, Owner of Affordable Automotive Service Center said. "Do I feel like it's going to be significant? I don't think so."

Heal says throughout his over 27 years owning and operating an independent repair shop, he's only seen one significant challenge.

"When Covid was around and they were having problems getting parts, it really wasn't a big price jump," Heal said. "It was time, because there was no inventory."

President Trump's tariffs target several key auto parts, such as engines, transmissions, powertrain parts and electrical components, in addition to foreign vehicles.

Two days after the tariff went into effect, the British maker of Jaguar and Land Rover cars paused shipments to the U.S. for a month.

Johnny Pattison, General Manager of Land Rover/Jaguar El Paso said he had "big concerns" when he first heard the news, but quickly began planning ahead.

"I have doubled my normal stock. I did that last week trying to get in front of (the tariffs)," Pattison said.

While some dealerships marked up prices during Covid to make up for profit, Pattinson decided against it.

"I never have and never will," he said.

Heal suggests the best way for drivers to protect themselves from rising costs down the road, is to regularly maintain your vehicle to avoid major issues.

"If you take care of your car, your car is going to take care of you," he added. "Don't put it off ."