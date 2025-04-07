El Paso Electric holding community meeting

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Electric is hosting their first community meeting today as they talk about their proposed $93 million rate increase.

El Paso City Council asked the company to host the meetings to inform the community and assess the potential impact.

EPE representatives will provide details about the proposed increase, answer community questions, and listen to public feedback.

These meetings are critical to helping residents understand what’s being proposed and what it could mean for their monthly bills,” said City Attorney Karla Nieman. “We appreciate EPE’s willingness to meet directly with the community and answer questions.”

“When a proposal has the potential to impact so many families, it’s important to create space for open dialogue,” said Mayor Renard Johnson. “A rate increase of this size deserves a full public discussion, and I encourage El Pasoans to attend these meetings, ask questions, and make their voices heard.”

El Paso Electric Community Meeting Schedule

Monday, April 7, 2025 at 5:00 PM Don Haskins Recreation Center, 7400 High Ridge Dr.

Wednesday, April 9, 2025 at 5:00 PM Northeast Regional Command Center, 9600 Dyer St.

Thursday, April 10, 2025 at 5:00 PM Chamizal Community Center, 2119 Cypress Ave.

Monday, April 14, 2025 at 5:00 PM Michelle T. Adjemian Recreation Center, 9031 Viscount Blvd.

Wednesday, April 16, 2025 at 5:00 PM The Beast Urban Park, 13501 Jason Crandall Dr.

Thursday, April 24, 2025 at 5:00 PM Pavo Real Recreation Center, 9301 Alameda Ave.



El Paso Electric encourages the community to attend the meetings to get as much information as possible.