TxDOT begins construction on SH178 Artcraft Road project

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A $243.7 million construction project is now underway to enhance the intersection of State Highway 178, or Artcraft Road, and I-10 in the Upper Valley.

The project "is designed to improve mobility in the fast-developing corridor," according to TxDOT officials.

The five-phase project is expected to be completed in 2030. It lists several major transportation improvements, including the following:

Direct access from Artcraft to I-10 East and West

U-turn bridges at the I-10 Artcraft Interchange

Rebuilt sections and extended frontage roads between I-10 and Doniphan Drive

Bridges, new entrance and exit ramps at the Artcraft Road/Upper Valley Road and Westside Drive intersections

Improvements to shared-use paths for pedestrians and bikers

TxDOT says the changes will help improve the flow of traffic at the Artcraft/I-10 interchange, enhance travel between NM 136 and I-10, and make it easier to access the Santa Teresa Border Crossing.