The best horchata in El Paso, according to El Pasoans

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Welcome to ABC-7's new list of the best horchata in the Borderland, as voted by you, our viewers. We asked our viewers to tell us their favorite spots across El Paso and surrounding towns to grab horchata. We looked at all of the responses, and compiled the following list. The higher up the list the horchata spot is, the more El Pasoans told us that's their favorite. Look through the list and tell us in the comments if you agree.

10. Lucy's Cafe

The local café has two locations at 6600 N Mesa St #401 and 10025 Dyer St. ABC-7 viewers singled out the Dyer location as having the best horchata!

9. Taco King

Taco King is located at 1017 E Delta Dr.

8. Matteo's Mexican Food

El Pasoans say this westside spot, located at 6450 N Desert Blvd Suite E-106, is one of the best in the city for Horchata!

"I'm so happy they decided to open up a restaurant in El Paso. It's only an extra 15 minutes away, but when you are travelling round trip, it makes all the difference. Their aguas frescas are always great, and I found a new favorite, 'dirty horchata' which is horchata topped with cold brew. Its like a less sweet (and probably healthier' Starbucks drink." -Eric M.

7. Golden Corral

Golden Corral has three restaurants in El Paso, located on North Mesa Street, Trans Mountain Road, and Lee Trevino Drive.

"Surprisingly I like Golden Corrals Horchata lol." -Javier Chavez

6. Vista Market

Vista Market has locations scattered throughout the Borderland.

"The Vista Markets, all of their aguas frescas are very Good!! -Robert Reyes

5. Rainbow Tortas

6232 Montana Ave A

"I usually go to Rainbow tortas on Montana they have aguas frescas and liquados too with real fruit." -Omar Martinez

4. Circle K

You can find Circle K locations throughout the Borderland.

"Circle k horchata from soda fountain hits hard." -Gustavo Aguilar

3. Tacos Don Cuco

There are Tacos Don Cuco locations across El Paso and the Borderland, but our viewers highlighted the locations on Americas and Edgemere as the best for horchata.

"Don cuco and they offer free refills." -Pedro Barraza

2. Homemade

Some of our most vocal viewers agree, making your own horchata at home is the way to go!

"Homemade by Grandma!!" -Patricia L. Lugo

1. Flautas y Paleteria Tepalca

El Pasoans we polled said Tepalca, located at 5198 Doniphan Dr, El Paso, TX 79932, is the best horchata spot in the Borderland!