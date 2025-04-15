Tips for last minute tax filing on Tax Day

Many people decide to file their taxes at the very last minute, but April 15 is the last day to file on time without being charged a penalty or interest from the IRS.

An expert at GECU shared tips on how to file your taxes on Tax Day correctly and for free.

Linda Nuñez, director of GECU Youth Community Programs, says anyone can walk in to GECU from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., all you need to bring is your original social security card and ID.

You most likely to bring forms if you are:

Employed: Bring a W-2 form.

Self-employed: Bring a 1099 form.

Receiving social security or pension: Bring a 1099 form.

Own stocks: Bring interest forms.

A student

Paying student loans

Nuñez says she notices some common mistakes when people file their taxes.

"A lot of the times they forget to include some other forms, they either receive them later or they think that they're they're not required," said Nuñez. "Sometimes they'll try to claim dependents that are not considered dependents. They forget to file their 1085, so if they had health insurance to the marketplace, they forget to bring that form with them."

Nuñez says when people file on their own, they can miss out on big credits, like earned income credit or child tax credit.

According to her, the process could take about at least an hour.