Texas House taking up voucher vote
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The Texas House is expected to vote today on a bill (Senate Bill 2) to create a $1 billion private school voucher program.
It would create education savings accounts or vouchers. If passed the current bill could fund students' tuition at private schools.
Lawmakers say the bill would provide families over $10,000 a year per student in tax payer dollars. It would also provide $11,500 for each student with disabilities, and $2,000 if they're homeschooled.
Gustavo Reveles, a member of the State Board of Education, says the vouchers could hurt the public school system here in El Paso.
"The implementation of a voucher system would divert taxpayer dollars away from public schools and into private institutions that operate without meaningful oversight or accountability. While vouchers may appear appealing to some Texas families seeking high-quality educational options, the reality is that much of this funding would support private schools that often underperform and employ uncertified teachers, with no obligation to meet state accountability standards. Instead of pursuing policies that undermine public education, state lawmakers should prioritize adequately funding our public schools—especially as they continue to face financial challenges despite a significant budget surplus," Reveles told ABC-7.