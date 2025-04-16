Texas House taking up voucher vote

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The Texas House is expected to vote today on a bill (Senate Bill 2) to create a $1 billion private school voucher program.

It would create education savings accounts or vouchers. If passed the current bill could fund students' tuition at private schools.

Lawmakers say the bill would provide families over $10,000 a year per student in tax payer dollars. It would also provide $11,500 for each student with disabilities, and $2,000 if they're homeschooled.

Gustavo Reveles, a member of the State Board of Education, says the vouchers could hurt the public school system here in El Paso.