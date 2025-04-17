Skip to Content
El Paso

Get to know ABC-7’s new Co-anchor Marcel Clarke

By
New
Published 11:41 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- You can get to know ABC-7's new Co-anchor Marcel Clarke a bit better by watching the video above. Don't forget to watch Marcel weeknights on ABC-7 at 5, 6, and 10.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content