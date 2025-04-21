El Paso Catholic Community reacts to Pope Francis’ death

Update: The Diocese of El Paso released the following statement from Bishop Mark Seitz.

"As for most of us in the Borderland, I awoke this morning to the sad news of the passing of our father and friend, Pope Francis. In him, as in his predecessors, we have found a living reminder that the Lord is close to us as Christ continues to guide his Church. In Pope Francis the Lord’s words to Peter are reaffirmed, 'You are Peter and upon this rock I will build my church.” But for us and for me personally in these challenging times, another mandate of the Lord to the successor of Peter have been

lived out. At the Last Supper Jesus said to Peter, '…I have prayed that your own faith may not fail; and once you have turned back, you must strengthen your brothers.” How blessed I have been to have received that strengthening in my ministry personally from this saintly successor of Peter! My prayers and those of our entire community go out to accompany Pope Francis on his journey to the house of the Father. In addition to our prayers, we know that the best sign of love we can give him will be the daily living out of the way he taught us to live out the Gospel of Christ by word and example." Bp. Mark Seitz

The Vatican announced on Monday morning that Pope Francis has died at age 88 — El Paso's Catholic community is saddened to hear the news that came just after Easter Sunday.

Pope Francis, an Argentine, was the leader of the Catholic Church and advocated heavily for immigrants, refugees, and the poor.

ABC-7 spoke with people in Downtown El Paso about the news and how it'll impact them and the religious community.

Marisela Basdida — a Catholic woman — said in Spanish that the pope's death will impact her a lot, she viewed Pope Francis as a second father, and described him as very humane.

Basdida also said that she hopes he rests in peace now.

Pope Francis visited Juarez for an entire day back in 2016, as part of a longer visit to Mexico.

He had said he wanted to visit the bordering city as a sign of solidarity with migrants.

The Diocese of El Paso also released the following statement in response to Pope Francis' death:

"It is with Faith in the Risen Lord Jesus that we mourn the loss of The Holy Father Pope Francis. The Diocese of El Paso joins the universal Church, and indeed the entire world, in mourning. We give thanks for his life of humble service, his tireless advocacy for the poor, the immigrant and the marginalized, and his unwavering witness to the mercy of God. A friend to the Borderland of El Paso and Cd. Juarez during his life and service as Pope, the Holy Father was always united in prayer with the people of West Texas."

They also released the same statement in Spanish:

"Con fe en el Señor Jesús Resucitado, lamentamos la pérdida del Santo Padre, el Papa Francisco. La Diócesis de El Paso se une a la Iglesia universal, y de hecho al mundo entero, en el luto. Damos gracias por su vida de humilde servicio, su incansable defensa de los pobres, los inmigrantes y los marginados, y su inquebrantable testimonio de la misericordia de Dios. Amigo de la Frontera de El Paso y Cd. Juárez durante su vida y servicio como Papa, el Santo Padre siempre estuvo unido en oración con la gente del Oeste de Texas. Concédele, Señor, el descanso eterno. Y brille para él la luz perpetua."

While the cause of death is still unconfirmed, as of late, Pope Francis suffered from double pneumonia and respiratory issues.