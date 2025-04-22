Watch: Walmart shooter returns to court to hear more statements from victims, families

Patrick Crusius, the gunman of the Walmart shooting will return to court to continue listening to victims and family members of those lives lost on Aug. 3, 2019.

Over 100 victims and family members are attending this week's victim impact statements, which are expected to last through Wednesday — 49 people signed up to confront Crusius.

Twelve of those 49 expressed their emotions, anger, and even forgiveness to the shooter and the court.

Judge Sam Medrano says they will be allowed to speak for as long as they like.

Survivors of the shooting described the horrors they lived that day, and everyday since.

Family members of those lives lost spoke on behalf of them, and expressed their grief.

The court is expected to start first thing Tuesday morning to continue the statements.