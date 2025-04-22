Skip to Content
El Paso

Watch: Walmart shooter returns to court to hear more statements from victims, families

By
Updated
today at 9:43 AM
Published 9:07 AM

Patrick Crusius, the gunman of the Walmart shooting will return to court to continue listening to victims and family members of those lives lost on Aug. 3, 2019.

Over 100 victims and family members are attending this week's victim impact statements, which are expected to last through Wednesday — 49 people signed up to confront Crusius.

Twelve of those 49 expressed their emotions, anger, and even forgiveness to the shooter and the court.

Judge Sam Medrano says they will be allowed to speak for as long as they like.

Survivors of the shooting described the horrors they lived that day, and everyday since.

Family members of those lives lost spoke on behalf of them, and expressed their grief.

The court is expected to start first thing Tuesday morning to continue the statements.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Nicole Ardila

Nicole Ardila is a multimedia journalist.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content