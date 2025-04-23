ABC-7 grants wish, kid becomes ‘Meteorologist for a Day’

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Daniel Salazar visited the ABC-7 studio this week and had the chance to become "Meteorologist for a Day."

Salazar is a 6th grader at Alderete Middle School with a strong interest in STEM, especially meteorology.

The proud kid from Canutillo got to hang out with our Chief Meteorologist Doppler Dave Speelman for the day, after he wrote a letter to doppler expressing his interest in becoming a meteorologist.

"Doppler Dave, I'm a sixth grader writing to you about my future career as a meteorologist," Salazar's letter read. "I was wondering which college I should attend and which you attended. I also wanted to tell you about the weather station that I was building. Hopefully by the time it's finished it can measure wind speed, temperature, and humidity. I also hope to start a weather club in high school and build a tornado probe. Sincerely, Daniel Salazar."