James D. Tawney named to American Board of Trial Advocates

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- James D. Tawney was named to the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA). In an announcement released by the law firm at which Tawney is a partner, Tawney, Acosta & Chaparro Injury Law, a spokesperson described ABOTA as "one of the most distinguished honors a trial attorney can receive."

ABOTA is an invitation-only association for trial lawyers founded in 1958. It aims to preserve the Seventh Amendment, which preserves the right to civil jury trials, and to elevate legal advocacy standards.

"Membership is a rare distinction, limited to fewer than 8,000 attorneys and judges nationwide, and is equally balanced between plaintiff and defense attorneys," the law firm's spokesperson explained. "To be considered, candidates must have at least five years of active trial experience and must have tried a minimum of seven civil jury trials to verdict."

“This is a tremendous honor and a career milestone,” said Tawney. “I am humbled to join a community of attorneys who are as committed as I am to protecting the right to trial by jury and upholding the values of fairness and professionalism in the courtroom.”