$190 million awarded in drunk driving case

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- A Santa Fe jury awarded a $190 million verdict to the survivors and families who were affected by a drunk driving crash that killed two people and injured others.

The crash happened in Chaparral, New Mexico. The jury decided that the driver was working when the collision occurred.

The collision took place on Highway 213 when the defendant’s vehicle crossed into oncoming

traffic, resulting in a head-on impact that killed Jose Marrero and Desiree Seanez.

“This verdict sends a strong message that companies cannot avoid accountability by hiding

behind corporate structures,” said Noe Valles of Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers,

one of the attorneys for the plaintiffs. “Our clients have endured unimaginable loss, and this

decision reflects the severity of the wrongdoing and the need for corporate responsibility.”



A press conference will be held at 11:00 a.m. today, Thursday, April 24, at Glasheen, Valles

& Inderman Injury Lawyers, located at 1101 Montana Ave, El Paso.