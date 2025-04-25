El Paso school ratings drop, 36 DWIs in 2 days, UTEP names new dean

by El Paso Matters Staff

April 24, 2025

This is your weekly news roundup, which takes a quick look at some developments in government, politics, education, environment and other topics across El Paso.

El Paso School Districts See Drop in State Accountability Scores

Four of El Paso’s five largest school districts saw a drop in their state accountability ratings for 2023 after the 15th Court of Appeals lifted an injunction earlier this month that blocked the Texas Education Agency from releasing scores.

The Ysleta and Canutillo school districts saw their ratings drop from an A in 2022 to a B in 2023. The El Paso and Clint school districts saw their ratings drop from B to C in that same time frame. The Socorro Independent School District got a B rating in 2023, the same as the previous year.

It is the first time the TEA has released its A-F accountability ratings in totality in the last five years. The state paused the rating system in 2020 and 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2022, the TEA did not release scores or place sanctions on districts with low ratings.

The TEA was blocked from releasing the annual ratings in 2023 after several school districts across Texas, including the El Paso, Canutillo and San Elizario school districts, filed a lawsuit against Commissioner of Education Mike Morath, alleging the agency made illegal changes to the system that would cause an unfair drop in scores.

These changes were made after students across the state had already completed standardized testing for the school year.

A separate lawsuit blocked the release of the 2024 school year scores.

The rating system gives districts and schools letter grades – A through F – based on a combination of test results, graduation rates and how well students are prepared for a career or college after graduating. Poor performing schools and districts may be required to go through additional monitoring and interventions and have on some occasions been taken over by the state.

Sheriff’s Office Launches DWI Task Force

The first weekend for an El Paso County Sheriff’s Office task force working to stem drunken driving throughout the county resulted in 36 arrests Friday and Saturday.

The driving while intoxicated task force is made up of a partnership with deputies from the Sheriff’s Office, the Horizon City Police Department, and the offices of Precinct 1 Constable Frank Almada, Precinct 4 Constable Luis “Louie” Aguilar, and Precinct 6 Constable Javier Garcia.

The DWI task force, which relied on overtime to pay sheriff’s deputies, will continue operations throughout the year, focusing on high-risk areas and peak times to maximize impact, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

The arrests included DWIs, DWIs with a child under 15 years old in the vehicle, open containers and possession of illegal narcotics.

The Sheriff’s Office does not have a permanent DWI task force, but Sheriff Oscar Ugarte said he plans to formally request funding to establish a permanent, full-time task force from the El Paso County Commissioners Court for the next fiscal year.

The Commissioners Court is developing its budget for the next fiscal year. The Commissioners Court adopts its tax rate and budget in August or September for the fiscal year that runs from October 2025 through September 2026.

UTEP Hires Army Veteran, California native to Lead its College of Health Sciences

C. Scott Kruse, a retired Army officer whose second career has been in higher education, will be the next dean of the University of Texas at El Paso College of Health Sciences. He starts July 1.

Kruse comes from Texas State University where he served as associate dean of the College of Health Professions and professor of health administration. He also has directed the institution’s School of Health Administration, and graduate programs. He started at the San Marcos campus as an assistant professor in 2013.

The new dean said he was attracted to UTEP because of its role as a Hispanic-Serving Institution and its mission to do worthwhile research that benefits the community.

“I love how they’re using the community outreach as an extension of their research,” he said during a telephone call from San Marcos. “That’s what outreach is supposed to be.”

Before academia, Kruse joined the Army officer corps in 1985 and retired 21 years later as part of the Army Medical Service Corps. During his military career, he was involved in intelligence, technology and health care management.

He earned his Ph.D. in health related sciences from Virginia Commonwealth University in 2013, his MHA in health care administration from Baylor University in 2005, a master’s degree in information technology and an MBA with a focus on management of technology from the University of Texas at San Antonio in 2005 and 2004, respectively, and his bachelor’s degree in engineering psychology from the U.S. Military Academy.

The Southern California native said he had no ties to the borderland, but his professional journey included several stops in Texas besides San Marcos. They include Army posts and higher education institutions in Waco, Killeen and San Antonio.

Kruse will replace Interim Dean Stacy Wagovich, professor of speech language and hearing sciences, who held the position since last year.

Need to get rid of trash? El Paso County is hosting a free community cleanup event

The El Paso County Public Works is hosting a series of community cleanup events for residents to ditch unwanted trash and bulk items for free.

The first event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 26, or until capacity is reached at El Rocio Materials Yard, 15311 El Rocio Road.

Acceptable items include passenger tires, bulk trash and electronics. Residents are encouraged to sort their bulk waste prior to arrival to ensure they meet the requirements.

Here are the guidelines for those that want to ditch these items:

Tires: Each resident may bring up to five tires. There will be a maximum collection of 1,500 tires for the event. Tires must measure 17 inches or smaller. Tires from retailers, semi-trucks, equipment-trucks or those with rims will not be accepted.

Bulk trash and electronic waste: Residents may bring one pickup loaded with bulk trash, including furniture, chairs, carpet, etc.

Electronics: Accepted electronics include computers, tablets, scanners, video games, cameras, radios, cellphones, VCRs and DVD players. Cathode ray tube monitors and televisions will not be accepted.

The event is free and open to county residents. Information: 915-273-3330.