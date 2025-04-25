Vista Markets co-owner Armando Piña dies
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Armando Piña, co-owner of El Paso-based Vista Market, has died.
The supermarket's officials Facebook page posted the announcement of Piña's death Thursday.
Piña, an Army veteran, died April 22, 2025, surrounded by loved ones, a spokesperson for the store stated.
"Armando Piña was a visionary leader, a dedicated community member, and a cherished friend to many," the spokesperson said. "Armando will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and community. His legacy of service and kindness will continue to inspire all who knew him."