Skip to Content
El Paso

Walmart shooting victim impact statements

Kaitlyn Melendez Impact Statement
Leta Cuellar Impact Statement
Liliana Muñoz Impact Statement
Misty Jamrowski Impact Statement
Monica Arciniega Impact Statement
Olivia Mariscal Rodriguez Impact Statement
Raul Melendez Impact Statement
Stephanie Melendez Impact Statement
Yvonne Loya Gonzalez Impact Statement
By
Published 11:02 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- This week, victims of the August 3rd Walmart mass shooting and their families had the opportunity to directly address the shooter for the first time.

ABC-7 livestreamed each impact statement in full live. Now, we have produced each statement as an archived video, in order to preserve the words of the victims.

What you watch in the video carousel above are the full, unedited voices of those most closely impacted by the tragic events of August 3, 2019.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emma Hoggard

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content