Walmart shooting victim impact statements

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- This week, victims of the August 3rd Walmart mass shooting and their families had the opportunity to directly address the shooter for the first time.

ABC-7 livestreamed each impact statement in full live. Now, we have produced each statement as an archived video, in order to preserve the words of the victims.

What you watch in the video carousel above are the full, unedited voices of those most closely impacted by the tragic events of August 3, 2019.