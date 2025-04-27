International Museum of Art hosts “Las Artistas” art show.

Sunday the International Museum of Art hosted the 4th annual Las Artistas spring show.

The show was free and open to the public.

The event showcased 35 artists including painters, glass workers and ceramists.

Organizers say the purpose is to showcase local artists and make art accessible to all while fostering cultural understanding and promoting visual arts in El Paso.

"My biggest want is just that people look at this and they get inspired and they just feel, um, some sort of like, I guess hope or love or it just speaks to them that's basically most that I care about even if I never get to show my face ever again." said artist Miranda Luna.