City intervenes in second El Paso Electric rate increase proposal

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso City Council just voted unanimously to intervene in El Paso Electric's request to increase its rate. The utility has requested to amend its Generation Cost Recovery Rider to include the costs of the Texas Solar One generation facility.

A city spokesperson says this is the second time this year the city has intervened in an EP Electric rate increase request.

"In February 2025, the City intervened in EPE’s proposed $93 million rate increase. In this latest filing, EPE seeks approval to recover approximately $120.4 million invested in the Texas Solar One facility, a 150 MW solar generation project near Fabens, Texas, set to begin operations by late August 2025," the city spokesperson said. "If approved by the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT), the GCRR amendment will result in an annual increase of $13.4 million for Texas retail ratepayers, with residential customers seeing an average monthly increase of $2.11."

EP Electric intends to file an updated request at the end of the year once the generation facility starts providing service, the city spokesperson said.

"This request will likely further impact rates and will be reviewed by the City and other intervenors to ensure any proposed costs passed on to ratepayers remains fair."

The city's intervention of EP Electric's proposed $93 million rate increase is still ongoing, the city spokesperson said. That rate increase was proposed in February of this year. That rate hike would increase costs about $22 a month for an average customer.