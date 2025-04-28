El Paso observes National Youth Violence Prevention Week

National Youth Violence Prevention Week begins this week and is is observed every year for communities for kids and teens across the U.S. to stand against violence.

This initiative started in 2001 to raise awareness on stopping youth violence all around the country to make their neighborhoods and schools safer.

ABC-7 spoke with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office who oversees 25 school campuses in the county.

Sergeant Jesus Acuña says they’ve seen an increase of assaults reported on campuses.

And while he says they haven’t seen an increase in gun violence, they are concerned about a new prank among students.

"The 'senior assassin,' where we have students that are bringing replica firearms," said Acuña. "So they're going to be plastic guns that shoot out plastic projectiles. And it's a game that they're playing where they're going around and trying to kill each other."

While it’s common to see girls committing gun violence, Acuña says most reports are about males.

According to the sergeant, national statistics show that in 4 out of 5 school shootings, someone knew about the shooting beforehand.

"I think the biggest advice that I can give to parents and guardians, family members, is go out with your child, talk to them, ask them what's going on in the schools," said Acuña. "Ask them what's going on with their friends, just have that communication open with them."

If parents are aware that something is going on, and it leads to a law enforcement response, Acuña says that the parents can be held criminally liable.

The sergeant also says one of the leading causes of youth violence is domestic violence and exposure to it.

This week, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office will be working hand in hand with Emergence Health Network to talk about mental health and domestic violence awareness in schools.