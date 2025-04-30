Former EPISD Police officer files wrongful termination lawsuit

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Court documents show that former El Paso ISD Police officer John Solis filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against the school district on February 25, 2025.

Solis had been accused of official oppression and tampering with evidence.

(ORIGINAL STORY: July 2, 2024) El Paso Independent School District officials say Texas Rangers are conducting an investigation involving two EPISD Police officers.

The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed that John Solis and Steve Romero were arrested. Jail records show them both charged with official oppression and tampering with evidence. Solis is also charged with improper influence and tampering with government records.

The EPISD website lists Solis as a police sergeant.

The pair were booked into the El Paso County Jail on June 21, 2024 and they both bonded out the same day.

The district says it is fully cooperating with the investigators.

A spokesperson provided ABC-7 with the following statement regarding the investigation.

“The District is aware of the ongoing investigation being conducted by the TX Rangers involving two EPISD Police officers. The District is fully cooperating with law enforcement officials on this matter. Any further inquiries should be directed to the TX DPS public information office.” Ernie Chacon

Media Relations Coordinator

EPISD Communications

ABC-7 is working to learn more information about the investigation and what prompted it. We will update this story when we learn more.