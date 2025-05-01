Skip to Content
Salvador Perches delivers signature book for Pope Francis to the Vatican

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A piece of El Paso has made it to Rome. 

The CEO of Perches Funeral Home hand-delivered hundreds of signatures from El Paso faithful to the Vatican in the wake of Pope Francis' death.

The register book shows more than 5,000 signatures that the funeral home gathered between their 13- locations.

Salvador Perches says he wants El Pasoans to have the opportunity to offer their thoughts and prayers for Pope Francis who died last month at the age of 88. 

Francis left a lasting impression when he visited the borderland back in 2016.

"I'm here like I said, to deliver 10 register books that we had at all of our locations in El Paso, Juarez, and Las Cruces."

The book contains thousands of prayers and condolences for the late pope. 

