Prevent your pet from getting lost

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Officials say El Paso has a problem with lost pets, and the County Animal Welfare Department is offering a way to keep your pet safer and at home, for free.

"Unfortunately, we do have an overabundance of lost dogs," said Crystal Reyes, interim director of the El Paso County Animal Welfare Department. "Typically it is because either there's no knowledge and how to restrain them, they get lost, or oftentimes people just let them run loose, because they don't understand the law itself. We do have a restraint law in Texas."

Posts of missing pets are all over apps like Neighbors or Next Door, and social media.

Reyes says they impound over 3,000 pets a year.

The department is hosting events with free microchipping.

"We actually started at these events in anticipation of the 4th of July. Nationally, it is the biggest holiday where pets get lost," Reyes said. "So in order for us to try and divert any animals from getting lost, or if they do, we want to be able to return them home."