Walmart shooter transferred out of El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Walmart shooter Patrick Crusius is no longer in El Paso. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced that it and the Texas Department of Public Safety Aircraft Operations flew Crusius, who pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on state charges last month, to Huntsville, Texas. Officials with the Sheriff's Office says Crusius was remanded into the custody of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Courtesy: EPCSO

“I want to thank DPS for their critical partnership in ensuring this transfer was done safely and securely,” said Sheriff Oscar Ugarte. “With this transfer complete, this individual is no longer in our community, and we can continue focusing on healing and moving forward.”