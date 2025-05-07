“We’re in a seismic moment”: Borderland non-profits gather to assess challenges, find inspiration

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Hundreds gathered at the 5th annual Reimagine! Conference organized by the Paso del Norte Community Foundation Wednesday to build stronger networks, learn how to be more effective and even to commiserate about funding uncertainty.

Hundreds of non-profit executives, board members and staff attend the Reimagine! Conference

“We’re in a seismic moment,” said civil rights attorney and former president of the Texas Civil Rights Project Mimi Marziani, who spoke about a politically charged environment that is disrupting the way non-profits operate.

Marziani described how Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton launched 7 investigations into non-profits during 2024 in efforts to revoke their business license, something she called “unprecedented.”

Morning keynote speaker Mimi Brown inspires attendees to amplify their influence through one-on-one connections

Most of those cases are tied up in litigation now, she said, and legal resolutions will clarify the extent of the attorney general’s power.

This year, the pressure is also coming from the federal government.

“If you’re an organization that depends on federal and/or state funding,” Marziani warned, “you should expect some disruption.”

Faced with this challenge, a panel offered practical and concrete tips to help them prepare for and navigate uncertain times, including being strategic and having an attorney on the non-profit’s board and doing serious self-evaluation.

Paso del Norte Community Foundation CEO Tracy Yellen welcomes participants to the 5th Annual Re-Imagine! conference

“Make sure you understand your mission and what you need to execute it,” Marziani said as she encouraged organizations to review their materials, records and websites to ensure they were focused and in order.

Engaging with elected officials is key to keeping them informed on the impact of cuts, said Emily Loya, district director for El Paso Congresswoman Veronica Escobar.

“There are some grants out there. Reach out, sign up for our newsletter,” she advised.

El Paso County Attorney Christina Sanchez said local governments are not immune to federal and state budget cuts. She said the county is also sifting through grants to calculate what will go and what will stay. She told the audience there are difficult choices to make. In the end, she said organizations have to stand with their values.

Panelists Christina Sanchez, Emily Loya and Mimi Marziani answer questions from the audience

“What do you do? Do you meet the moment? Do you go along to get along or do you look for other options?” Sanchez said.

Panelists and conference organizers encouraged attendees to network, form a community and leverage their unique strengths.

“Every crisis also brings opportunities,” said Loya.