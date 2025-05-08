Buying Mother’s Day flowers in Mexico? What CBP wants you to know

Getting flowers for mom can be a beautiful gift, but El Pasoans buying flowers in Mexico can actually pose a risk of bringing in bugs and diseases to the U.S.

And Customs and Border Protection are making sure those plants are clean and safe not just for mom, but U.S. agriculture.

CBP agriculture specialists inspect all plants that cross from Mexico through the port of entry.

They shake the flowers to see if any insects fall out — then look closely at the pests and leaves.

Insects are placed in biles and diseased-looking plants get sealed and sent to the U.S. Department of Agriculture to determine if they pose a risk and whether your plants should be allowed to enter El Paso.

Luis Macias, a CBP agriculture specialist offer says Chrysanthemums, certain cacti, and Juniper are among those that are prohibited from entering.

"Well, it affects a lot because if we refuse entry on a shipment, all the money they pay for is lost," he says.

Before you buy from a florist in Mexico, here's what Macias says you should do:

"Just let the owner let the flower shop know that 'I'm going back to the United States. I'm going back to El Paso with this bouquet,'" says Macias. "Make sure, because the flower is already in Mexico, they know which ones are prohibited and which ones are not. So if you buy a bouquet over there, make sure that the bouquet is made out of all actionable items."

Flowers and plants that don't pass inspection will get thrown out and incinerated.