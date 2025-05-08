Salvation Army of El Paso Lone Star Gala to feature Cowboys legend Drew Pearson

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Salvation Army of El Paso announced its Lone Star Gala, happening Wednesday, May 28, 2025 at Grace Gardens.

Dallas Cowboys legend Drew Pearson will be the special guest that evening. "The Original #88," as the Pro Football Hall of Famer is known, will take the stage and share his stories.

"The Lone Star Gala raises crucial funds for local programs that serve families and individuals experiencing hunger, homelessness, and hardship," a spokesperson for the Salvation Army of El Paso explained. "In 2024, The Salvation Army provided 136,967 meals and 25,276 nights of shelter. As families are now the fastest-growing segment of the homeless population, community support is more important than ever."

Sponsorships and tickets are available now and all proceeds go to supporting El Pasoans in need. Visit salvationarmyelpaso.org or call 915-544-981 to learn more.