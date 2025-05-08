Watch: El Paso’s Bishop Seitz remembers being called to Vatican by Pope Leo XIV
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso's Bishop Mark Seitz released a video statement upon the election of Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost as the new leader of Catholic Church, taking the name Pope Leo XIV.
"We don't realize until we lose a pope how much he means to us," Bishop Seitz said to start his video message. "I trust that god is in the process."
Bishop Seitz says that he received a call from then Cardinal Prevost requesting that Bishop Seitz travel to the Vatican to speak with new bishops about the importance of ministering to immigrants.
In his message, Bishop Seitz also commented on Pope Leo XIV's previous work as a missionary reaching out to those on the fringes of our society.
You can also read through the statement released by the Diocese of El Paso below:
"With praise and thanksgiving in the Risen Lord Jesus, during the year of the Jubilee of Hope, the Diocese of El Paso rejoices at the news that the Church has been blessed with a new Holy Father. We offer our most fervent prayers for Pope Leo XIV that the Holy Spirit may fill him with wisdom, strength, and compassion as he begins his ministry as Shepherd of the Universal Church. May the Holy Spirit guide and sustain him as he leads the Church in proclaiming the good news of the Gospel of Jesus Christ.
The Most Rev. Mark J. Seitz, D.D., The Most Rev. Anthony C. Celino, D.D., the clergy, religious clergy, brothers and sisters and the people of God in the Diocese of El Paso invite all to join in prayer for Pope Leo XIV as he embraces in his sacred ministry as servant of servants of God and the all people throughout the world."
Diocese of El Paso