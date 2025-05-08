Watch: El Paso’s Bishop Seitz remembers being called to Vatican by Pope Leo XIV

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso's Bishop Mark Seitz released a video statement upon the election of Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost as the new leader of Catholic Church, taking the name Pope Leo XIV.

"We don't realize until we lose a pope how much he means to us," Bishop Seitz said to start his video message. "I trust that god is in the process."

Bishop Seitz says that he received a call from then Cardinal Prevost requesting that Bishop Seitz travel to the Vatican to speak with new bishops about the importance of ministering to immigrants.

In his message, Bishop Seitz also commented on Pope Leo XIV's previous work as a missionary reaching out to those on the fringes of our society.

