City Council passes resolution to apply for federal funds for I-10 Deck Plaza project

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso City Council voted eight to zero to pass a resolution authorizing the submission of an application to the Office of Congresswoman Veronica Escobar requesting an appropriation from the Community Project Funding program to fund the I-10 Deck Plaza project.

The application requests an appropriation of $5,000,000 from the program, in which the federal government would contribute $4,000,000, and the city would match $750,000 and the Deck Plaza Foundation would match $250,000.

The vote passing the resolution happened during a City Council meeting today. The Deck Plaza would transform the portion of I-10 that runs through downtown El Paso. Current plans have the deck plaza connecting uptown and downtown in an effort to transform the larger area.