EPCC awarded grant for civil engineering training

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced an $85,000 Skills Development Fund grant for El Paso Community College today.

The grant, awarded by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC), will provide customized training to more than 100 new and current Bain Enterprises LLC workers. Those workers are involved in civil engineering, a spokesperson for the Governor's Office explained.

A TWC official presented the award to EPCC and Bain Enterprises at a ceremony in El Paso today.

"SDF is the state's workforce training grant program to help businesses upskill their new or incumbent workforce," the Governor's Office spokesperson explained. "In partnership with the public community and technical colleges, workforce development boards, and Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service, TWC collaborates to provide customized, innovative training to Texas businesses of all sizes."

“To build a stronger, more prosperous Texas, we need to continue to make critical investments to our world-class workforce,” said Governor Abbott. “That is why I made expanding career training an emergency item this legislative session. This grant will provide over 100 workers with the customized training they need to thrive in high-demand occupations like civil engineering. Working together, we will ensure better job and bigger paycheck opportunities for all Texans.”