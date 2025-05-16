Skip to Content
Fire Station No. 25 Renovations Unveiled

Published 6:22 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A new upgrade for Fire Station No. 25 in east El Paso.

It revealed its completed renovations this morning.

The City of El Paso says the project will improve the station's services to our community.

Fire Chief Jonathan Killings adds the 2019 Public Safety Bond allowed the station to upgrade its services.

"It creates a great space for our firefighters who are again on one of the busiest companies to come back, recover, and be ready for that next call," Killings explained.

Changes include modernized spaces, an upgraded alarm system, and a sleeping area.

The station also launched a "fill the boot" campaign which  raises funds in support of those affected by neuro-muscular diseases.

Yvonne Suarez

