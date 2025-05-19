Skip to Content
El Paso

Christian Nodal to perform at Don Haskins Center in November

Christian Nodal via Ticketmaster
By
New
Published 11:01 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Christian Nodal will perform at the Don Haskins Center on Sunday, November 16, 2025, at 8 PM.

The Mexican singer-songwriter is known for his "mariacheño" style, blending mariachi and norteño music. Raised in Sonora, Nodal is now on tour across North America. His arena tour starts in Inglewood, California on November 7 and wraps up in Laredo, Texas on December 14.

The venue has a clear bag policy that will be enforced for the concert. Find a full list of what is allow and what is banned, as well as event parking information, here.

Tickets for the El Paso date are going on sale Thursday, May 22, 2025 @ 10:00 am MDT. Find tickets here.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emma Hoggard

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content