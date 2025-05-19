Christian Nodal to perform at Don Haskins Center in November

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Christian Nodal will perform at the Don Haskins Center on Sunday, November 16, 2025, at 8 PM.

The Mexican singer-songwriter is known for his "mariacheño" style, blending mariachi and norteño music. Raised in Sonora, Nodal is now on tour across North America. His arena tour starts in Inglewood, California on November 7 and wraps up in Laredo, Texas on December 14.

The venue has a clear bag policy that will be enforced for the concert. Find a full list of what is allow and what is banned, as well as event parking information, here.

Tickets for the El Paso date are going on sale Thursday, May 22, 2025 @ 10:00 am MDT. Find tickets here.