Snakes, lizards, and turtles Oh my!

The El Paso Reptile Show is back for Memorial Day weekend.

The two-day event held by the Show Me Reptiles organization will have two days of everything reptile.

Organizers say reptile vendors from the surrounding area bring thier beloved exotic reptiles for vistors

to enjoy.

Vendors also bring in reptiles for sale and provide education on the various species for those who need it.

"Snakes are just like any other animal...they can feel and experience so much more than what people think they can and we here try to get rid of that fear that people have." said event coordintor Blake Bodendieck .

The event is being held at the El Paso Convention center Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., general admission is $10 and $15 for VIP.