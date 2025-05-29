TEA reviewing complaint filed about EPISD Board President Leah Hanany

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Texas Education Agency is reviewing a complaint filed about El Paso Independent School District Board of Trustees President Leah Hanany.

Hanany and her fellow trustees debated Superintendent Diana Sayavedra's future with the district in a meeting on Tuesday. Many community members attended the meeting to voice their support for Sayavedra. Hanany was one of several trustees to vote in favor of brining up the issue of Sayavedra's future for discussion at Tuesday's meeting. The trustees concluded the meeting without taking any action on the item.

ABC-7 reached out to the TEA for more information on the complaint made about Hanany. An agency spokesperson sent the following statement in response: